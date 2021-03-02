PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) had its target price lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Get PQ Group alerts:

NYSE:PQG opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. PQ Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $16.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PQG. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,518,000 after buying an additional 632,261 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,079,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,305,000 after buying an additional 539,048 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 163,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.