Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGEN. B. Riley initiated coverage on Precigen in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Precigen in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.88.

PGEN stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.31. Precigen has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

In other Precigen news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 9,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $102,189.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,514.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 6,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $64,373.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,850 shares of company stock valued at $580,696. 50.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Precigen by 59.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 403,960 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 50,952 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 5,235.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 79,950 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Precigen by 90.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 97,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

