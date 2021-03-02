Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%.

Shares of PGEN stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 44,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,348. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Precigen has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

In other news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 9,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $102,189.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,514.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 6,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $64,373.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,850 shares of company stock valued at $580,696 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precigen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

