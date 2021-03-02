Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($4.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%.

NYSE:APTS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.28. 13,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

