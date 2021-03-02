Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Given New $16.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PVG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.58.

NYSE:PVG opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,001,000 after acquiring an additional 320,057 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,328,000 after buying an additional 1,006,157 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $3,607,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 106,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

