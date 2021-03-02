Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 134,419 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,865 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,419 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.19% of First Merchants worth $24,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in First Merchants by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 677,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Merchants by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 61,422 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in First Merchants by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRME shares. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens raised shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

FRME opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $45.29.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

