Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.69 Million Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 229.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 274,663 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $23,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,875,000 after buying an additional 98,138 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $67.78.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total value of $593,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.