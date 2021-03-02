Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,108 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Churchill Downs worth $21,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $237.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -98.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $239.85.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.