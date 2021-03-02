Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 54,357 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,357 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $24,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,097,000 after buying an additional 20,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAP opened at $162.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.39. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $177.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.23.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

