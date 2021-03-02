Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,354,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 127,747 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Occidental Petroleum worth $23,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Truist increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

