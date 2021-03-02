Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,742 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $22,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AECOM by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

AECOM stock opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

