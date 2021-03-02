Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 51,901 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,901 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $23,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,209.60, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.01.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $3,239,851.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,626,568. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.76.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

