Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the January 28th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PROBF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. 106,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,930. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. Probe Metals has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

Get Probe Metals alerts:

About Probe Metals

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 293 claims covering an area of 11,904 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was formerly known as 2450260 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Probe Metals Inc in February 2015.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.