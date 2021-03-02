Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 732 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,447,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $115.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $131.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

WTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $2,356,379.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,243.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $147,016.16. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,692,838. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

