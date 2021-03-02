Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $71.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

