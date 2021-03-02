Profund Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RCL opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.73.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

