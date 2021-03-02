Profund Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 575,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,151 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LXP opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

