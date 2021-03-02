Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $396.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.14.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $390.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $396.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $379.84 and its 200 day moving average is $348.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.