Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,444 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,878,000 after buying an additional 259,262 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 174.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 127,934 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 489.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 33,991 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 32,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 711,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

AIT stock opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $89.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average is $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.