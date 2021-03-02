Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:PROG traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $5.37. 7,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,989. Progenity has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Alter acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,924.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L acquired 4,128,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $13,499,998.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,365,215 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,949. Corporate insiders own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progenity by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,103 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at $2,196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

