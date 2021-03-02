PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will post sales of $60.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.20 million. PROS reported sales of $66.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $252.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.81 million to $257.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $284.17 million, with estimates ranging from $268.06 million to $301.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%.

PRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $74,370.24. Also, EVP Roberto D. Reiner sold 7,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $360,100.92. Insiders sold a total of 169,703 shares of company stock valued at $7,984,576 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PROS by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PROS during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in PROS during the third quarter worth $240,000.

PROS stock opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. PROS has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.92.

PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

