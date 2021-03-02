ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDAY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth $42,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $92.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,161.65 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.24.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $512,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,968,764.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,875. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

