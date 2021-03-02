ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.6% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,248,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,412,000 after acquiring an additional 254,917 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,272.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 243,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,038,000 after acquiring an additional 129,845 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,281,000 after purchasing an additional 100,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,779,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $175.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.51 and its 200 day moving average is $119.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $179.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $166,483.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,458.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,277 shares of company stock worth $2,499,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

