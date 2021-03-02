ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,855 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Solar by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $47,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,977 shares of company stock worth $863,847. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.43. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

