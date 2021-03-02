ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allakos were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allakos by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,249,000 after purchasing an additional 211,528 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,684,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Allakos by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allakos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.