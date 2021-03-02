ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,863 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% in the third quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,820,000 after buying an additional 58,857 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,167,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,099,000 after acquiring an additional 194,441 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in DISH Network by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 596,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,291,000 after purchasing an additional 305,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

DISH Network stock opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

