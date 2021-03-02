ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 5,740 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,666,000 after purchasing an additional 36,084 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner stock opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.07.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

