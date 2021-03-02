ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 8,017 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The AES by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 38.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in The AES by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 138,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in The AES by 8,767.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The AES by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,246,000 after buying an additional 203,152 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The AES alerts:

Shares of AES stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.1505 dividend. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.