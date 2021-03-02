Prothena’s (PRTA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $857.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.71. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $934,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Prothena by 9.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

