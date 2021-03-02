Provention Bio, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.39 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Provention Bio in a research report issued on Sunday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim expects that the company will earn $5.39 per share for the year.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

PRVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $727.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 3.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 157.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 96.3% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 66.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 592.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

