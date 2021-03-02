Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of PUK traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,358. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15. Prudential has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 48,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

