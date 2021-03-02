PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $15.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 8.5% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,653. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.97.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.