PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $375,000 Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,345,936,000 after acquiring an additional 153,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.09. The stock had a trading volume of 431,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,322,455. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.28. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $11,696,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,381,155 shares of company stock worth $371,676,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

