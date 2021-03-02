PRW Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,416 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 391,267 shares during the period. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,826,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 280.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 390,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after acquiring an additional 288,132 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,499.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 254,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,882 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,612,000.

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,863. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $63.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

