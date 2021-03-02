PTON Market Cap Reaches $234,961.81 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One PTON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PTON has a market capitalization of $234,961.81 and $17.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PTON has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00060460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.55 or 0.00813126 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00030233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

About PTON

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PTON’s official website is foresting.io. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

