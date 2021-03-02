Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Public Storage by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,458 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,362,000 after buying an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,398,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,156,000 after buying an additional 380,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,979,990,000 after buying an additional 269,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.44.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $231.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.17. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $246.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

