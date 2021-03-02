pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Price Tops $11.05

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. One pulltherug.finance token can currently be purchased for about $11.05 or 0.00022452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $104,306.58 and approximately $4,763.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.16 or 0.00512214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00073972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00078115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00077019 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00054770 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.13 or 0.00463407 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000418 BTC.

About pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance.

pulltherug.finance Token Trading

