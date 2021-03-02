Pundi X (NPXS) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $457.32 million and approximately $63.93 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00058520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.99 or 0.00805558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00028643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00061127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00044799 BTC.

Pundi X Token Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

