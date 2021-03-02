PutinCoin (PUT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $58,471.85 and approximately $141.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,110.44 or 0.99825997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00039174 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00011788 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00097716 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004260 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

