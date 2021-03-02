PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in PVH by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David F. Kozel sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $168,872.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 454,181 shares of company stock worth $41,467,269. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PVH. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

PVH stock opened at $100.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.52. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

