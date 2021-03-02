Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Up 167.0% in February

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a growth of 167.0% from the January 28th total of 71,900 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered Pyxis Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.22.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

