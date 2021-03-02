Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Issued By Wedbush

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Floor & Decor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FND. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $95.68 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $108.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 48,220 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,064,946.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,316,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 51,780 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $4,313,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,030,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,628 shares of company stock worth $9,263,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

