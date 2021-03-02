Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Issued By Piper Sandler

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimco Realty in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

KIM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $18.57 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 746,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 121,400 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 121,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

