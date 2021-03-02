Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Issued By B. Riley

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medifast in a research note issued on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.64. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

Get Medifast alerts:

MED has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of MED stock opened at $265.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.50. Medifast has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $279.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,382,000 after buying an additional 67,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,404,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Medifast by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after buying an additional 94,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medifast by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after buying an additional 78,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.