Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Cut by Analyst

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redfin in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $80.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -160.54 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,616,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,349,000 after buying an additional 222,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,677,000 after purchasing an additional 759,662 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Redfin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 801,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 676,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,030,000 after buying an additional 26,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,775,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,320 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

