Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Boosted by Wedbush

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.99. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

SBNY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $223.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.89. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $231.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,442,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 219,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,728,000 after buying an additional 135,917 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.