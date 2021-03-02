Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for VEREIT, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for VEREIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VEREIT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

VEREIT stock opened at $39.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in VEREIT by 21.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,766,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,482,000 after buying an additional 8,105,641 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in VEREIT by 53.8% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,681,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,931,000 after buying an additional 2,686,850 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 25.6% in the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 11,539,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,395 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 24.3% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 10,288,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 64.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,745,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,918 shares during the last quarter.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

