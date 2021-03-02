Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.05) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRTX. Bank of America cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.57.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $203.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.83. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,900.00. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $430,020.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $19,183,048. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.