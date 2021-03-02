Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%.

SHAK has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.37.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $117.53 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.42, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $903,563.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 345,965 shares of company stock valued at $36,273,116. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,646,000 after buying an additional 500,504 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,343,000 after buying an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,864,000 after buying an additional 69,977 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 23.6% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 376,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after buying an additional 71,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 52.6% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after buying an additional 125,165 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

