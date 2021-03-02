Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Toll Brothers, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TOL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

TOL stock opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,719 shares of company stock worth $1,596,589. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 898.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

